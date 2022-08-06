Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain and storms to increase throughout the week ahead
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for a lingering shower or storm early this evening, tonight will feature mostly quiet, warm, and muggy conditions. Temperatures will be slow to fall to the lower and middle 70s under partly clear skies. More scattered downpours and storms are also expected...
MDOT announces temporary lane closure in Jackson on Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close a lane on I-20 in Jackson Tuesday night. WHEN: Between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: The right lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at Terry Road in Jackson. WHY: Resurfacing work associated with...
Some Jackson residents may ‘experience low water pressure’ on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city said in a statement on Tuesday that some areas of Jackson may experience low water pressure. The release says that there are mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. City workers are currently troubleshooting one of the plant’s raw water pumps that...
18-wheeler knocks down power poles in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two power poles fell at Springridge and Highway 80 along Fairmont Street in Clinton. An 18-wheeler somehow clipped the telephone line causing the poles to fall around noon on Monday. Chain Electric crews are on the scene making repairs. Entergy says power should be restored in...
Jackson residents react to city’s water conservation request amid boil water notice and low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More bad news tonight for Jackson water customers as the city is now asking you to conserve water. Repairs are underway at the O.B. Curtis Water treatment plant and it has taken a pump off line reducing pressure in the system. Some residents say they are...
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center)
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
Mayor gives update on Jackson water issues at Monday press conference.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the city's ongoing water issues at a press conference Monday.
Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
Crumbl Cookies to open on August 12 in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Crumbl Cookies will be opening on August 12 in Flowood, and there will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m. The store owners say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed customers. The store is also providing over 70 career opportunities to Flowood locals.
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
Jackson to use ARPA funding to repair N. Mill Street sewer overflows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they’re going to use COVID-19 dollars to repair sewer failures that have caused 20 million gallons of waste to enter Town Creek. “That’s going to be one of our ARPA projects to design and construct because what we need to do...
Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
Students across the metro head back to class as summer break comes to an end
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in the state’s second-largest school district headed back to class Monday morning. Jackson Public Schools will welcome almost 21,000 students. It was also the first day back for Clinton Public Schools, Canton Public Schools, the Mississippi Achievement District, Holmes County Consolidated Schools, Smith County...
Things To Know for Monday, August 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot...
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray King...
One of two lawsuits involving Metrocenter owner could wrap up in September
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once the largest indoor shopping mall in the southeast, the Metrocenter will remain closed for the time being. The legal battle between interior mall owner Emily Seiferth-Sanders and investor Christopher Jones could wrap up as quickly as a month or as long as a year. At...
Councilman Stokes calls on state for help with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought water from “the faucet” at his house to the state capitol to prove a point. “I’m inviting the governor and the mayor and members of legislature to drink some of this water that’s coming from the city of Jackson that poor people, children, [and] others are forced to drink,” said Councilman Stokes.
Mississippi educators calling on lawmakers to address water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis continues to wreak havoc across the city as teachers and administrative members are discussing how to take care of their students without clean drinking water. The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on city and state legislators to make changes to the...
