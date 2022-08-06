ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

WLBT

MDOT announces temporary lane closure in Jackson on Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close a lane on I-20 in Jackson Tuesday night. WHEN: Between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: The right lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at Terry Road in Jackson. WHY: Resurfacing work associated with...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

18-wheeler knocks down power poles in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two power poles fell at Springridge and Highway 80 along Fairmont Street in Clinton. An 18-wheeler somehow clipped the telephone line causing the poles to fall around noon on Monday. Chain Electric crews are on the scene making repairs. Entergy says power should be restored in...
CLINTON, MS
City
Brandon, MS
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Crumbl Cookies to open on August 12 in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Crumbl Cookies will be opening on August 12 in Flowood, and there will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m. The store owners say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed customers. The store is also providing over 70 career opportunities to Flowood locals.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Students across the metro head back to class as summer break comes to an end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in the state’s second-largest school district headed back to class Monday morning. Jackson Public Schools will welcome almost 21,000 students. It was also the first day back for Clinton Public Schools, Canton Public Schools, the Mississippi Achievement District, Holmes County Consolidated Schools, Smith County...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot...
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray King...
WESSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman Stokes calls on state for help with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought water from “the faucet” at his house to the state capitol to prove a point. “I’m inviting the governor and the mayor and members of legislature to drink some of this water that’s coming from the city of Jackson that poor people, children, [and] others are forced to drink,” said Councilman Stokes.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi educators calling on lawmakers to address water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis continues to wreak havoc across the city as teachers and administrative members are discussing how to take care of their students without clean drinking water. The Mississippi Association of Educators is calling on city and state legislators to make changes to the...
JACKSON, MS

