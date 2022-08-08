Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency for Monday, Tuesday

Philadelphia health officials have issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says it will feel hotter than 100 degrees the next two afternoons.
The designation begins at 12 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Heatline, cooling centers and home visits by special field teams.
The PCA Heatline at 215-765-9040 will be open between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday and will run from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people - especially our elderly neighbors and family members - are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.
People who do not have air conditioning are advised to seek relief from the heat by visiting friends or relatives who have air conditioning. The City will be opening a variety of alternate cooling sites that will be available for use by all Philadelphia residents looking to escape the heat.
Cooling Centers Libraries
These libraries will operate with extended hours on Monday and Tuesday: Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m. Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m. Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m. Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m. Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m. Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m. Haddington Library (meeting room only)
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m. Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m. Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m. Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m. Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Cooling Buses
The City of Philadelphia has partnered with SEPTA to station cooling buses with air conditioning that are available to the public at the following intersections:
- Germantown Avenue and Allegheny Avenue
- Wyoming Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue
- Broad Street and Snyder Avenue
- 70th Street and Woodland Avenue
Buses will be available to the public between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, and between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Masks, hand sanitizer, water, and information about heat safety and utility assistance programs will be available on the buses. Press will NOT be given access inside of cooling buses, to allow residents to cool off in a private space.
Pools and Spraygrounds
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools. Pools will be offering free swim during open hours for the duration of the Heat Health Emergency.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Older Adult Centers
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's older adult centers will be open. Older Adult Centers all have air conditioning and are open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Utility Shutoffs
Philadelphia Water Department shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency. Shutoffs for non-payment will resume after the Heat Health Emergency ends.
Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals
The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Thursday, August 4, 2022 and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.
