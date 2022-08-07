Read full article on original website
modestogov.com
City of Modesto Approves New Agreement with Downtown Streets Team
The Modesto City Council approved a new agreement with the Downtown Streets Team at the City Council Meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Downtown Streets Team is an essential piece of the City’s efforts to end homelessness, and the new agreement funds the fifty-member team until 2025. Since...
westsideconnect.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced
“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
sjvsun.com
‘It’s an opiate addiction’: Pushback on police forces Merced to punt safety tax extension
Any hope of Merced moving forward to extend its 17-year-old public safety and transportation tax was dashed Monday night. The Merced City Council held a special meeting Monday to consider the renewal of Measure C, which first passed in 2005 and is set to expire in 2026. Measure C is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
sjvsun.com
Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county
Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
Pilot program in Stanislaus County offers technology that turns air into drinking water
STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A new technology could be the solution to dealing with contaminated groundwater in Stanislaus County. Nitrates are found in fertilizer or wastewater from treatment plants. These chemicals can seep into well water, making it unsafe to drink. The Central Valley Regional Water Control Board's job is to protect residents from these chemicals. However, parts of Stanislaus County have not been successful, falling below the standard for drinking water. Valley Water Collaborative provides residents with temporary solutions, offering free well testing. Those with high nitrates are provided with free bottled water. But now a new pilot program aims to offer a long-term solution: panels that condense humidity, basically turning air into drinking water. The technology can provide 10 gallons of drinking water a day. The technology was placed outside Martha Lorenzo's home in Ceres, where she lives with her grandchildren. She said that the technology frees her from worrying about whether her grandkids are drinking contaminated water. There are 280 homes in Stanislaus County eligible for the new technology. And if the pilot program is successful, it could be expanded to reach many more people. To find out if your home is eligible, reach out to Valley Water Collaborative.
westsideconnect.com
Local hospitals come together for Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive
Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock joined forces with Modesto’s Doctors Medical Center and Manteca’s Doctors Hospital to help local children and adults struggling with hunger. As part of the Healthy Over Hunger Cereal Drive in early June, the final tallies show that the hospitals and community members donated...
KCRA.com
Preparations underway for Stockton's first garlic festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — Preparations have begun as theCalifornia Garlic Festival is set to take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the San Joaquín County Fairgrounds in Stockton after organizers of the Gilroy Garlic festival indefinitely canceled their event in April. Stockton's event is being organized by the same...
Stockton Chick-fil-A to produce its own renewable energy under new pilot program
STOCKTON, Calif. — Chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and renewable energy are now being served up under a new pilot program unveiled Wednesday at Stockton's Chick-fil-A location. Stockton's mayor and local business leaders gathered for a "green ribbon cutting" Wednesday introducing the restaurant's solar-powered microgrid system. "Today is amazing," said...
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
indybay.org
Phone Zap: Tell PMZ to Stop Supporting Ron Mason's White Supremacy + Anti-LGBT Hate
Ron Mason, husband to Mylinda Mason, is a real estate agent at PMZ, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the Modesto, CA area. Ron is also the Vice President of the Stanislaus County chapter of the self-described white nationalist group, the Constitutional Party of California, which is run by long-term bigot, Don Grundmann.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
Why the Delta is getting saltier and how it hurts farmers
TRACY — The Delta supplies water to farmlands in our area, but right now, parts of it are filled with salt water, preventing farmers from successfully growing their crops. "We farm pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots," said Booby Costa, who has farmed his land in Tracy for 35 years."It's our livelihood. Everything we have is invested our here," says Costa, missing birthdays, sports games, and family time to keep up with crops. Costa continued, "We put everything on the line hoping to make enough back to pay our bills. This year it's very challenging." He explained that this year...
