Modesto, CA

modestogov.com

City of Modesto Approves New Agreement with Downtown Streets Team

The Modesto City Council approved a new agreement with the Downtown Streets Team at the City Council Meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Downtown Streets Team is an essential piece of the City’s efforts to end homelessness, and the new agreement funds the fifty-member team until 2025. Since...
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced

“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
LIVINGSTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
Modesto, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
State
Washington State
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
sjvsun.com

Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county

Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pilot program in Stanislaus County offers technology that turns air into drinking water

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A new technology could be the solution to dealing with contaminated groundwater in Stanislaus County. Nitrates are found in fertilizer or wastewater from treatment plants. These chemicals can seep into well water, making it unsafe to drink. The Central Valley Regional Water Control Board's job is to protect residents from these chemicals. However, parts of Stanislaus County have not been successful, falling below the standard for drinking water. Valley Water Collaborative provides residents with temporary solutions, offering free well testing. Those with high nitrates are provided with free bottled water. But now a new pilot program aims to offer a long-term solution: panels that condense humidity, basically turning air into drinking water. The technology can provide 10 gallons of drinking water a day. The technology was placed outside Martha Lorenzo's home in Ceres, where she lives with her grandchildren. She said that the technology frees her from worrying about whether her grandkids are drinking contaminated water. There are 280 homes in Stanislaus County eligible for the new technology. And if the pilot program is successful, it could be expanded to reach many more people. To find out if your home is eligible, reach out to Valley Water Collaborative.   
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Local hospitals come together for Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive

Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock joined forces with Modesto’s Doctors Medical Center and Manteca’s Doctors Hospital to help local children and adults struggling with hunger. As part of the Healthy Over Hunger Cereal Drive in early June, the final tallies show that the hospitals and community members donated...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Preparations underway for Stockton's first garlic festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — Preparations have begun as theCalifornia Garlic Festival is set to take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the San Joaquín County Fairgrounds in Stockton after organizers of the Gilroy Garlic festival indefinitely canceled their event in April. Stockton's event is being organized by the same...
STOCKTON, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M

Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Why the Delta is getting saltier and how it hurts farmers

TRACY — The Delta supplies water to farmlands in our area, but right now, parts of it are filled with salt water, preventing farmers from successfully growing their crops. "We farm pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots," said Booby Costa, who has farmed his land in Tracy for 35 years."It's our livelihood. Everything we have is invested our here," says Costa, missing birthdays, sports games, and family time to keep up with crops. Costa continued, "We put everything on the line hoping to make enough back to pay our bills. This year it's very challenging." He explained that this year...
TRACY, CA

