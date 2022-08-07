Read full article on original website
Nutanix, Bay Area unicorn tech startup once valued at $2B, laying off 270 employees
A Bay Area cloud tech startup once valued at more than $2 billion, has laid off 270 employees. Nutanix, an enterprise cloud software firm headquartered in San Jose, announced the layoffs — which comprise 4% of the company’s more than 6,000 staffers globally — in an SEC filing dated Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
NBC Bay Area
Tech Startup Offers New Way to Invest in Real Estate
If you're feeling priced out and frustrated by the Bay Area housing market, there are now startups working to make things easier for you. The startups are under the radar so far, but NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video report above provides a look at how the companies want to disrupt the real estate market.
cupertinotoday.com
Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought
Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
socketsite.com
Landmark Doelger Building Listed for $1.5M!
Having been listed for $8 million near the end of 2019, relisted for $7.45 million last year, and then reduced three times, down to $5.16 million last October, the landmarked Art Deco building with a Streamline Modern addition at 320-326 Judah Street, which was built for the San Francisco builder extraordinaire, Henry Doelger, back in 1932 is now listed with a $1.5 million price tag on the MLS!
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
smartcitiesdive.com
MCE: The power of an equitable energy future
Part of MCE’s story began in the early 1990s when Dawn Weisz, MCE’s CEO, was working with small environmental justice groups to move large corporations and polluting industries away from harming underserved communities in Southern California. Working alongside passionate groups like Mothers of East LA and Concerned Citizens of South Central to protect low-income and communities of color inspired Dawn’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future, ultimately leading to MCE.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
Chantal Guillon shuttering its last San Francisco store to focus on Palo Alto location
The business will continue running its Palo Alto storefront.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
hoodline.com
Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley
Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
losgatan.com
Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!
On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
The Bold Italic
An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….
Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
Study shows increase in anxiety, depression in California schoolkids among biggest in US
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Kids around the Bay Area are gearing up to go back to school. Beyond school supplies, local mental health experts warn an increasing number of children may also be carrying the weight of added anxiety and depression. While the first day of school typically comes...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
