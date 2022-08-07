ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Tech Startup Offers New Way to Invest in Real Estate

If you're feeling priced out and frustrated by the Bay Area housing market, there are now startups working to make things easier for you. The startups are under the radar so far, but NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video report above provides a look at how the companies want to disrupt the real estate market.
REAL ESTATE
cupertinotoday.com

Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought

Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
CUPERTINO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
socketsite.com

Landmark Doelger Building Listed for $1.5M!

Having been listed for $8 million near the end of 2019, relisted for $7.45 million last year, and then reduced three times, down to $5.16 million last October, the landmarked Art Deco building with a Streamline Modern addition at 320-326 Judah Street, which was built for the San Francisco builder extraordinaire, Henry Doelger, back in 1932 is now listed with a $1.5 million price tag on the MLS!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

MCE: The power of an equitable energy future

Part of MCE’s story began in the early 1990s when Dawn Weisz, MCE’s CEO, was working with small environmental justice groups to move large corporations and polluting industries away from harming underserved communities in Southern California. Working alongside passionate groups like Mothers of East LA and Concerned Citizens of South Central to protect low-income and communities of color inspired Dawn’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future, ultimately leading to MCE.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley

Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
losgatan.com

Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!

On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
LOS GATOS, CA
The Bold Italic

An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….

Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
CALIFORNIA STATE

