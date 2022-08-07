Florence 1 becomes first SC school district to offer paid parental leave

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
Marlboro County Schools in beginning stages of search for new, permanent superintendent
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent. District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to […]
The Post and Courier
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Extra police officers at Darlington High School following fights, official says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — There are extra police officers this week on the campus of Darlington High School following several fights, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said most of these incidents have taken place before school and during lunch in the courtyard. She...
wpde.com
Pee Dee police department operating with non certified officers
MCCOLL, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl Police Dept. is operating with officers that aren't certified through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, according to the Academy's Director Jackie Swindler. Swindler said the town's police chief, who was certified, resigned last week. It's the fourth police chief the town has had...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
The Post and Courier
Sharing Hope SC hosting community health fair over the weekend, offering free backpacks
South Carolina's organ procurement organization We Are Sharing Hope SC is hosting its first community health fair Aug. 13. Held at the organization's Charleston office at 2215 Tecklenburg Drive, the fair will run from 8 a.m.-noon and offer local residents a host of activities, including offering free haircuts, flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, mental health services and backpacks filled with school supplies.
WMBF
Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Habitat For Humanity of Horry County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its 170th house. It was sponsored by Horry County Home Consortium and Habitat for Humanity’s Wells Fargo Builds program. Onisha Bellamy, a mother of two, is hopeful...
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. schools saves by cleaning moldy football uniforms, finds another $60K problem
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County School District won't have to shell out nearly $86,000 to buy new football uniforms and equipment after they were damaged by mold and mildew. Instead, they're having the equipment professionally cleaned, according to Marlboro County School High School Athletic Director Quinn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County elections board discusses voter turnout, special election
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Department of Elections and Voter Registration is examining its role in November's general election and a pending special City Council election. The department cites as its function "to successfully administer all federal, state and local elections held within Georgetown County and provide all residents...
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson calls for probe of Richland One employee spending
COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s top prosecutor is calling for an investigation of alleged misspending by employees of Richland One School District and hinted his own office could pursue legal action against the state’s ninth-largest school system. In an Aug. 9 letter to the governor, Attorney General Alan...
The Post and Courier
Associated Marine Institutes youths who fled Georgetown facility taken into custody
GEORGETOWN — Three 14-year-old boys who fled the Associated Marine Institutes facility (AMIKids) in Georgetown were taken into custody early Aug. 11, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The three juveniles who ran away from the facility on Aug. 10 were in custody at 12:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
McMaster sues feds over workplace fines, 'overreach' on state autonomy
Gov. Henry McMaster filed a preemptive lawsuit against the federal government over a new rule he claims would require the state to more than double its fines for workplace violations. The state is also seeking a preliminary injunction that would allow it to continue to keep oversight it has had...
LAW・
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
kiss951.com
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
WMBF
Florence city leaders demolish abandoned houses in attempt to reduce crime
FLORENCE, S.C. -- (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish abandoned houses. The demolition program allows the city to reduce crime, beautify the city and reduce health hazards. Daniel Sparks lives near one of the houses being demolished on East...
Comments / 0