Montgomery County, TX

1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say

 2 days ago

One person is injured after a burn pile turned into a 6-acre fire in Montgomery County, officials said.

A burn pile in the 5400 block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The fire grew to 6 acres before firefighters could bring it under control, officials said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire.

A citation was issued for violation of the burn ban. This was just one of several citations issued today across the county, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, the person injured was a civilian trying to help the property owner put the fire out.

The person injured was treated at the scene after they suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, authorities said.

"It's frustrating that people are still ignoring the warnings (burn ban) and still burning. We need people to use some common sense and stop burning for now," Montgomery County FMO said. "It makes things dangerous for everyone. We've had buildings burned, houses damaged, and a fatality in Harris County. It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban."

SEE ALSO: 1 man dead at scene of fire that burned through 27 acres in NW Harris County, officials say

Comments / 4

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM

12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office increases burn ban enforcement efforts

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will increase enforcement of the county's burn ban, which went into effect June 28. (Courtesy Texas Interagency Coordination Center) The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office announced it would increase its efforts to enforce the county’s burn ban, emphasizing punishment for violations via social media Aug. 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT

Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. Fifteen volunteer fire departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forest Service personnel.
BRENHAM, TX
Houston, TX
