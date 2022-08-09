ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Suspected drunk driver charged after crashing into golf cart, killing 2 kids, 2 adults: Texas police

By Brooke Taylor via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yD6hp_0h8Vjf0c00

A suspected drunk driver is being charged after crashing into a golf cart and truck, killing two children and two adults Saturday night in Texas, according to police.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

At about 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash in Galveston.

Investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV and failed to stop, hitting the golf cart that was traveling northbound and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound.

Initial responders reported a mass casualty event, which brought in extra ambulances and other first responders, according to police.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Investigators said a woman and two juveniles in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said Espinoza and his passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. Authorities said Espinoza is in custody.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Police#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Hyundai
Insider

Most of the ballistic shields cops brought to the Uvalde school shooting weren't strong enough to stop bullets from the gunman's 'AR-15-style' rifle

Most ballistic shields used by Texas cops during the Uvalde shooting didn't provide adequate protection, a report found. Just one of the four shields was rifle-rated, according to the new report by Texas lawmakers. That one shield would be able to provide "meaningful protection" against the gunman's rifle, the report...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial

The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains High School Senior Seriously Injured in a Crash Has Died

CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy