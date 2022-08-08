Stockton rap artist Young Slo-Be shot dead at 29

STOCKTON -- A Stockton-based rap artist was slain in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said.

Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue.

Authorities said they performed live-saving measures on Victor until he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, though they will not be releasing any further information.

Thizzler On The Roof , a Bay Area hip-hop and rap music video platform, said it was an honor to work with Victor and they were heartbroken to say goodbye. They said he was a rising star in a statement on their website.

Thizzler said Victor's work ethic and care he put into his craft is what took him far.

The 29-year-old artist saw the most mainstream success with his song "I Love You," with 19.6 million streams on Spotify and 19.6K videos using the sound on TikTok. He gained a cult following over the years with his "strong catalog" he leaves behind him, the music platform said.

"This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community," Thizzler said in a statement.