digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai season 5 first look at returning Karate Kid villain

Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers follow. Netflix has unveiled the first look at the return of another iconic Karate Kid villain for the fifth season of Cobra Kai. The streaming service will continue to stack the deck against Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) by bringing back another face from their past – and not a friendly one.
digitalspy.com

Netflix cancels LGBTQ+ spy series Q-Force after one season

Netflix has confirmed queer show Q-Force won't return for a second season. The animated series, whose cast includes Will & Grace's Sean Hayes and comedians Wanda Sykes and Patti Harrison, was first said not to get a round two in May. Q-Force (where the Q stands for "queer") revolves around...
digitalspy.com

Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration

Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
digitalspy.com

2018 - Which couple did you MOST want to see go further?

I've done this type of poll for other seasons. If you don't like the nature of this poll then instead of moaning/criticizing, just skip pass it & don't bother comment - TIA. His exit felt premature, but his Movie Week Cha-Cha-Cha was a terrible theme IMO. I also wanted Charles...
digitalspy.com

The Covid Changes

With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode

Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks writer explains Olivia Newton-John reference in latest episode

Hollyoaks writer Jonathan Larkin has explained the reference to Olivia Newton-John that appeared in tonight's (August 9) first-look episode on E4. It was announced yesterday (August 8) that the legendary Grease and Xanadu actress, pop star and activist had passed away at the age of 73. This was her third battle with breast cancer, and the star has spent years advocating for and helping fund research.
digitalspy.com

Avengers star says Brad Pitt has a "shit list" of people he won't work with again

When you're an A-List actor you can pick and choose projects more than those fighting for roles, so it's easier to refuse to work with certain people if you'd prefer. Brad Pitt has reached that point in his career, and admitted to Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson that he has a "shit list" of people he won't work with again.
digitalspy.com

Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off

Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
digitalspy.com

EE - Jamie Mitchell

Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?

I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com

Suzy and Matty are truly terrible characters

I really cant stand these characters and im hoping they get killed off in the anniversary episodes. Suzy is likely to be killed cause that might tie in with Michelle’s maternity leave, I think Matty is safe, unless Ash Palmisciano has decided to leave, but I don’t mind Matty mostly so I wouldn’t want him to leave personally.
digitalspy.com

Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show

Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
digitalspy.com

12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Audrey seeks support from her loved ones. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's grandchildren team up to support Stu, while Summer's health issues continue. Here are 12 of the...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Sean on his date

He found him to be quite arrogant and up himself in the way he spoke. Like he's all that! Plus he was shoveling his food down like a pig! Couldn't get it in his gob quick enough. Posts: 13,045. Forum Member. ✭✭. 11/08/22 - 17:39 #2. Oh wow a Sean...
digitalspy.com

Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?

They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder star breaks silence on surprise MCU return

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers follow. One of the big surprises of Thor: Love and Thunder was the return of Idris Elba's iconic character Heimdall. Despite being killed off back in Avengers: Infinity War, the Asgardian appeared once again in a post-credits scene for the recent fourth Thor outing. In...
