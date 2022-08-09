Chicago Police promise increased CTA patrols, but riders don't see more officers

Another shooting near CTA station as police say more resources are being brought in 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence, including a shooting on a Red Line train Saturday.

Those patrols were set to begin Sunday, and police Supt. David Brown said Monday that they have. But riders say they haven't noticed any changes.

"It was just a normal train ride," said Jakyia Dean. "No police officers, and when I look out the windows, no police officers or anything."

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train car early Saturday morning near the 79th Street Red Line stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway. Chicago Police on released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects in the shooting.

The crystal-clear video shows the two men, one in a red hoodie and another in a black jacket and white T-shirt sitting on the Red Line train.

Meanwhile on Monday afternoon , there was another shooting right outside the same Red Line stop. At 4:26 p.m., two males were on 79th Street – and near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway – when they each took out guns and shot at each other.

One of the combatants, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The other combatant ran off.

Those incidents were not all for recent days. On Friday morning, a man was shoved onto the Blue Line tracks at the Illinois Medical District stop along the Eisenhower Expressway.

The recent string of violent incidents has commuters on edge.

"You just keep your phone next to you and just be alert," commuter Nate South said late Monday.

Riders were hoping to see a change.

"I didn't see police officers on the train. I was looking for some. I know the incident that happened on the Red Line that the man got shot," Albert Moore said earlier Monday.



As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, Supt. Brown said Monday that police have deployed officers to parts of the CTA system with high incidences of violence – including the Roosevelt Red Line station, where officers tend to be present constantly.

Police plan to pull officers in uniform from different assignments, such as desk duty.

But riders are fed up.

"I was looking for increased security myself. I didn't see it," Moore said. "So I was just wondering, where they at?"

In a news conference Monday, Supt. Brown said there is a reason some riders are not seeing officers.

"We are adding more and more resources, but not on every train. That wouldn't be practical. But we need to add more. So likely the 'they' were on a train and didn't see, but there are some 'theys' that were on trains that did see that you likely didn't talk to. So we've got a lot more work to do," Brown said. "I will just tell you – this is not going to be an easy task, but we're dedicated to ensuring that people who ride the CTA are safe."

When asked how many officers will be added to trains and platforms, Brown said he did not want to give those numbers out because he doesn't want to show his cards to the offenders.

The Chicago Transit Authority also said it will bring back K-9 patrols.

Brown said individual acts of crime and violence on the CTA do continue to happen – but he also said crime numbers are down since 2019.

"Overall, CTA crime, compared to 2019 before the pandemic started, is down 43 percent," Brown said. "But one crime is one too many."

Our data show thefts - such as purse snatching and pickpocketing - are slightly down compared to 2019, with a comparison of more than 1,300 in 2019 and 503 this year.

But violent assaults and aggravated batteries - which can include shootings and stabbings – as well as murders - are all up from last year and 2019.



There have been 117 aggravated batteries on CTA property this year, compared with 65 by this date in 2021, 74 in 2020, and 84 in 2019.

Meanwhile, there have been three murders on CTA property this year – the highest in seven years.

We continue to push for answers as areas such as 79th Red Line stop, near which the man was shot dead on a train Saturday, didn't see police presence the next day.

Gray: "People were saying they were getting on the train, they were expecting to feel safe and they didn't see the officers."

Brown: "Can I suggest this for you and your staff that you go out and ride? Partner with our CTA commander and his personnel on their deployments, and maybe you'll likely get a different perspective."

Supt. Brown also extended an offer for a one-on-one interview with us. We're working to set that up and bring you a further in-depth story.