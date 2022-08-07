One of the three people killed by a lightning strike outside the White House last week was a 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive for City National Bank, according to the Los Angeles Times. Brooks Lambertson was in Washington, D.C., for work when the fatal lightning hit him, an elderly Wisconsin couple, and one other on Thursday. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank’s statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.” The Wisconsin couple, James and Donna Mueller, was celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary before they were killed. One other victim remains in critical condition.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO