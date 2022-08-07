ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Lightning Victim Identified as Los Angeles Bank Executive

One of the three people killed by a lightning strike outside the White House last week was a 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive for City National Bank, according to the Los Angeles Times. Brooks Lambertson was in Washington, D.C., for work when the fatal lightning hit him, an elderly Wisconsin couple, and one other on Thursday. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank’s statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.” The Wisconsin couple, James and Donna Mueller, was celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary before they were killed. One other victim remains in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day

A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Violent Crime
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light and slams into five cars at an intersection causing huge inferno: Child, 3, and pregnant woman among six dead as seven fight injuries

This is the horrific moment a Los Angeles driver speeds through a red light before slamming into five cars at an intersection, killing six, including an infant and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station then smashes into the side of a traffic jam, causing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks out Following Her Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche's ex James Tupper is offering "thoughts and prayers" following her fiery car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in her suffering burns. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of Heche and their son, Atlas. In the caption the Men in Trees star wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
The Independent

Nurse charged with six counts of murder after fatal car crash in Los Angeles

An ICU nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed six people and injured eight more has been charged with multiple counts of murder. Nicole Lorrine Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors announced on Monday, according to KTLA.Ms Linton’s Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Footage of the fatal crash posted to social media shows the vehicle crash into...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy