murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Council Approves Notes Live Amphitheater Project
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday (Aug 10) to approve a finalized Development Agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The City and Notes Live finalized the proposed agreement this month. Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.
Edgefield neighbors fear plan to convert church into event venue will cause traffic, parking problems
A development group has big plans for the old Tulip Street United Methodist Church on Russell St., but some people who live nearby worry those plans will change their neighborhood.
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
wgnsradio.com
Building Permits in Murfreesboro for Single Family Homes, Townhomes and Apartments See Increase During FY 2022
New residential properties continue to be built throughout the Murfreesboro area. According to the Murfreesboro Building and Codes Department, ‘Dwelling Permits’ throughout Fiscal Year 2022 are up by 11%, when compared to Fiscal Year 2021 numbers. However, there was a 63% decrease in residential permits issued in May....
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
602,000 lbs. of waste removed from Broadway trashcans
When the honky tonks close down on Broadway, another round of work ramps up. Meet the crew who works to cleanup one of Nashville's top tourist destinations.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
wgnsradio.com
Home Prices have Greatly Increased in Murfreesboro as the Supply of Building Lots have Dropped
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The growth that Rutherford County has experienced has greatly increased home prices. The growth has also led to a lack of supply – that supply being lots to build new homes on…. Now, the cost of a new home is $500-thousand or more…. That was...
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Dog Park Grand Opening Scheduled
The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
KOMU
Construction worker in Tennessee in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station. The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets...
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Howard Elementary School closed Monday due to water damage
Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.
‘Sold our soul for tourist tax dollars’: Nashville restaurant moves to 8th Ave amid downtown evolution
A downtown Nashville business owner is moving to the 8th Avenue South after five years in their original location.
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
