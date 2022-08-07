Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Council Approves Notes Live Amphitheater Project
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday (Aug 10) to approve a finalized Development Agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The City and Notes Live finalized the proposed agreement this month. Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
newstalk941.com
Upperman High School Running Well Amidst High Student Capacity
Upperman High School starting the school year at 107.3 percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean the school is bursting at the seams. Putnam Schools Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said that number has to do with a capacity rating set when the building was built. He said high school capacity ratings at high schools differ from other levels.
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
ucbjournal.com
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
2 Students Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County, Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday on Fortress Boulevard. Two students were hit by a car off campus by a private vehicle, stated the Rutherford County Schools Public Information Officer [..]
WSMV
Memorial sculpture for Cookeville tornado victims to be built at park
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bronze sculpture, aimed at memorializing the lives lost when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville, will be built at Dogwood Park, Mayor Ricky Shelton announced on Facebook. The tornado killed 19 people on March 3, 2020. Shelton said members of the Leadership Putnam Class of...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WTVF
Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
chattanoogacw.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
wilsonpost.com
Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start
Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
wgnsradio.com
Home Prices have Greatly Increased in Murfreesboro as the Supply of Building Lots have Dropped
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The growth that Rutherford County has experienced has greatly increased home prices. The growth has also led to a lack of supply – that supply being lots to build new homes on…. Now, the cost of a new home is $500-thousand or more…. That was...
