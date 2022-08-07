ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murfreesboro City Council Approves Notes Live Amphitheater Project

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday (Aug 10) to approve a finalized Development Agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The City and Notes Live finalized the proposed agreement this month. Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Upperman High School Running Well Amidst High Student Capacity

Upperman High School starting the school year at 107.3 percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean the school is bursting at the seams. Putnam Schools Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said that number has to do with a capacity rating set when the building was built. He said high school capacity ratings at high schools differ from other levels.
BAXTER, TN
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna

In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
SMYRNA, TN
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional

COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Memorial sculpture for Cookeville tornado victims to be built at park

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bronze sculpture, aimed at memorializing the lives lost when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville, will be built at Dogwood Park, Mayor Ricky Shelton announced on Facebook. The tornado killed 19 people on March 3, 2020. Shelton said members of the Leadership Putnam Class of...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
LEBANON, TN
Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start

Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

