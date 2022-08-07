NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.

NORTHFIELD, NH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO