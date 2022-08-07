It’s not uncommon to find Dr. Annie Ralston up at 4 a.m. heading out for a run before beginning her day. Mornings are one of the few times she has for herself between her busy schedule serving students and spending time with her family on their farm in the Buchanan community — where they raise Llamas and “lots and lots of hay.”

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO