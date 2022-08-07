ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro City Council Approves Notes Live Amphitheater Project

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday (Aug 10) to approve a finalized Development Agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The City and Notes Live finalized the proposed agreement this month. Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food

Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Dr. Annie Ralston Named Special Education Coordinator

It’s not uncommon to find Dr. Annie Ralston up at 4 a.m. heading out for a run before beginning her day. Mornings are one of the few times she has for herself between her busy schedule serving students and spending time with her family on their farm in the Buchanan community — where they raise Llamas and “lots and lots of hay.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

RCS Invests in Free Mental Health Service

Rutherford County Schools has invested in a mental health service to link students, families and employees with therapists and counselors. The service provider is known as Care Solace and provides a stress-free way of finding an appropriate provider for a variety of mental health needs. Rutherford County Schools is funding...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV

A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft under $1,000, possession of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Careers For You Hiring Event

On Tuesday, August 16, the American Job Center of Murfreesboro will host their “Careers for YOU! Hiring Event” at LTA Depot from 9am to 1pm. All of the employers involved are based in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Transit has graciously volunteered to provide a chartered bus to and from the event from 8:30am to 1:30pm.
JOBS

