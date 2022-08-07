ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From 4-Star QB Rickie Collins

Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have landed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Collins, a senior at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, recently de-committed from Purdue last week which opened the door for LSU. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Guys BK may be better than we thought

Everything has a purpose. No shortcuts. No excuses. These next 5-6 years will be fun as hell!. Versus one that brings his girlfriend of the week and her kids to practice. shite yeah. Colorado State Fan. FoCo. Member since Aug 2016. 24607 posts. Posted on 8/11/22 at 10:43 am to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

FFF: LSU football recruiting on fire in "The Boot"

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: LSU is on absolute heater in recruiting, Manchester United and the Dallas Cowboys flaming out, and a visit to Bucktown for some seafood. FOOTBALL. The commitments of St. Augustine left tackle Tyree Adams and Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.

Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB'd to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games

Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left

Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade's Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Men's Haircut Recommendation

I've had the same girl cut me for 5 years but she is moving our of state. I do not mind spending a little more for a quality haircut. Who you got in the Baton Rouge area?. I know there is controversy on this topic ( ie cheap Supercuts vs pricey stylist) but at the risk of sifting through the down votes and witty comments, I am hopeful I can get a legit suggestion or two.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's

I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
BATON ROUGE, LA

