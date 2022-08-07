Read full article on original website
Rickie Collins, nation's top uncommitted quarterback, chooses in-state LSU Tigers
When Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star Rickie Collins announced his decommitment from Purdue earlier this month, he immediately became the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the country. But his eventual home was already considered a lock. The Baton Rouge star seemed destined to stay home ...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands Commitment From 4-Star QB Rickie Collins
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have landed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Collins, a senior at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, recently de-committed from Purdue last week which opened the door for LSU. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The last time LSU missed the Top 25 preseason, the Tigers showed them
Nick Saban is on the other side of the ball now, to put it mildly, but it was in his first year as head coach of the LSU Tigers that the team last finished out of the money in the preseason poll of coaches. Saban and his team proved that omission very wrong by going 8-4 in 2000, a huge turnaround from the year before.
tigerdroppings.com
Guys BK may be better than we thought
Everything has a purpose. No shortcuts. No excuses. These next 5-6 years will be fun as hell!. Versus one that brings his girlfriend of the week and her kids to practice. shite yeah. Colorado State Fan. FoCo. Member since Aug 2016. 24607 posts. Posted on 8/11/22 at 10:43 am to...
fox8live.com
FFF: LSU football recruiting on fire in “The Boot”
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: LSU is on absolute heater in recruiting, Manchester United and the Dallas Cowboys flaming out, and a visit to Bucktown for some seafood. FOOTBALL. The commitments of St. Augustine left tackle Tyree Adams and Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr....
tigerdroppings.com
The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.
Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
tigerdroppings.com
Denbrock would like LSU’s QB derby settled “today” adding LSU’s not anywhere close to that
TTT - Translation - Deciding the winner of LSU’s quarterback derby is priority no.1, and LSU coaches will not rush the process of deciding who’s no1!. Reading between the lines, he wants either NUSS or Jayden to separate themselves from the other. LSU Fan. Member since Mar 2022.
tigerdroppings.com
According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games
Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
theadvocate.com
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
tigerdroppings.com
According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left
Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Football Season Tickets for sale 50 yard line
Eye level near or on the 50 yard line 16 rows behind LSU bench. Best seat in the house.
tigerdroppings.com
Men's Haircut Recommendation
I've had the same girl cut me for 5 years but she is moving our of state. I do not mind spending a little more for a quality haircut. Who you got in the Baton Rouge area?. I know there is controversy on this topic ( ie cheap Supercuts vs pricey stylist) but at the risk of sifting through the down votes and witty comments, I am hopeful I can get a legit suggestion or two.
tigerdroppings.com
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
tigerdroppings.com
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
theadvocate.com
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
tigerdroppings.com
Baton Rouge Police Department confiscate trunk full of promethazine during traffic stop
Couldn’t even be bothered to pack it correctly. For shame. Just need the codeine with it to make purple drank. And that crazy shit, I'm tripping on some skinny bitches. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping...
