Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Panthers CB Donte Jackson on Baker Mayfield's trash talk: You wanna 'shut him up'
On top of being a respected veteran leader, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is also a solidified and seasoned trash talker. Oh, and so is the new guy. Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, the fifth-year defender was asked about Baker Mayfield’s well-documented gift of gab. And apparently, the chatter definitely made its way over from Cleveland to Carolina this summer.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
fortmillprepsports.com
Jamborees fire up football season
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule for 2022 Season Announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while there's the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll, the one that really matters is the College Football Playoff. Here's a look at the CFP committee's schedule for releasing the 2022 rankings. College Football Playoff Rankings ...
NFL Analysis Network
These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller
Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
Cameron Boozer already cooking NBA players
Last week, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) standout Cameron Boozer played on the same team as twin brother Cayden Boozer and former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III in a Miami Pro League game. Bagley, who is now with the Detroit Pistons, and Cayden Boozer, ...
Talented Carolinas signal-caller on Clemson's radar after 'really positive' Swinney Camp performance
A Tar Heel State quarterback with long, blonde hair and the last name “Lawrence” had a chance to camp at Clemson earlier this summer. Sound familiar? Matthews (N.C.) Butler High’s Zach Lawerence — a (...)
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
WBTV
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football
Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
What Gastonia, Shelby-area high school football teams have biggest home-field advantage?
Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby...
Millions at stake for Duke product next season
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
UNC Basketball makes top five for top recruiting target
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have started to put the fullcourt press on four-star forward T.J. Power in the 2023 class. After seeing G.G. Jackson decommit in July, the Tar Heels are searching for options at forward to pair with Simeon Wilcher in the class. And on Monday, they took a step forward in the recruitment for Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward cut his list of 23 offers down to a final five, making a key update to his recruitment. Power announced he is down to UNC, Duke, Iowa, Virginia and Boston College, an ACC-dominant final list of schools. Power...
