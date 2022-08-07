ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Little Boy Explaining Why He Loves Corn is the Most Adorable Video on the Internet Right Now

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZScd_0h8TjYmN00

A precious little boy professing his love for corn is currently winning the hearts of the collective internet.

In a viral clip from Recess Therapy, a young kid explains why corn is amazing and not only is it relatable, but it may be one of the most therapeutic pieces of content that I’ve seen in quite some time.

Recess Therapy is a social media show hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum who interviews kids between ages 2 and 9. We all know that kids make for the most hilarious interviews by nature ( they say the “darndest things,” amirite?) but this little boy is in his own stratosphere of adorable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJJVF_0h8TjYmN00
TikTok, Recess Therapy

First of all, let’s just point out that this kid is praising all the great things about corn while missing his front teeth, which sets the tone for the feel-good clip. Like, how is he even eating this corn in the first place?

Also, he doesn’t just point out the obvious good things about corn—but instead, somehow offers life lessons based on the corn that apply to so many other facets of life (the line “not everyone has to like it for it to be the best” is **chef’s kiss**).

But who am I fooling? The obvious best part about this amazing visual is how this kid pronounces the word corn as “cohne”—over, and over, and over again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Recess Therapy (@recess_therapy)

What’s crazy is that this kid says he wasn’t even able to realize his love for corn until someone told him it was “real.” Ever since then, it’s “tasted good.” When asked to describe corn to someone who has never tasted it, our viral kid hero didn’t disappoint when he painted the perfect mental picture of “a big lump with knobs.”

By the way, the best part is the part with juice and all corn should only cost $1.

It’s almost embarrassing how many times I’ve watched this video but somehow it gets better with every single play. I highly suggest you just watch it and please feel free to share it with someone who doesn’t know they need a smile right now.

Because they will. I promise you , they will.

@recesstherapy

Children of the… corn? #recesstherapy #corn #cornisgood #fyp #favorite

♬ original sound – Recess Therapy

Check out the official Recess Therapy TikTok and Instagram for more feel-good content and have a corntastic day!

Source: Little Boy Explaining Why He Loves Corn is the Most Adorable Video on the Internet Right Now

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo

A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Little Boy#Tiktok
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Cows' Sweet Reactions to Seeing Their Favorite Dog Are About As Good As It Gets

When you think of an animal greeting someone, you probably imagine a dog happily greeting us when we walk through the door. They'll run full speed ahead to say hello even before we can even step inside. We'd say that's a pretty typical reaction for a dog greeting a human. So what happens if it were to be a different animal? We'd think that would come with barking. But of course, that's not always the case.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch

Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Video of Dog Turned Into Arcanine Goes Viral on Tiktok

A Tiktok video of a poodle transformed into an Arcanine has gone viral. Earlier this week, Gabriel Feitosa, an internationally famous dog groomer, posted a video of his poodle Edea transformed into an Arcanine via "creative grooming," a process in which a poodle (or another dog) has their fur dyed using non-toxic products. Feitosa described his pup's day at the park as "Pokemon Go IRL," noting that Edea made lots of friends while cosplaying as the popular dog Pokemon. You can check out the video below:
ANIMALS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy