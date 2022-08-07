Read full article on original website
thecharlottepost.com
Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10
Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022
Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
wpde.com
Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled
CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
WBTV
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For a lot of folks in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, the closing of the dining room at the Stag & Doe was one of the real heartaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic restaurant on Highway 29 near China Grove is known for attracting large...
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
