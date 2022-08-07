Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO