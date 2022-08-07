ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Football
Yardbarker

Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Former 12th Overall Pick Gets a Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a nose tackle to add to their rotation. Perhaps the former first-round pick (12th overall) from 2015, Danny Shelton, is the answer. Do the Raiders need another defensive tackle?. Right now, the Raiders are carrying quite a load of defensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

ESPN insider on suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson playing in preseason: 'What's the point?'

Until further notice, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will get the start for Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson regarding numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, but the nature of that punishment makes him eligible for training-camp practices and exhibition contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The young Cowboys WR play keeps the team’s phone cold

When the Cowboys decided to place their primary focus on clearing up cap space at the beginning of free agency, it left them flexible in adding some different talent to their roster. When James Washington went down early in camp, it opened the door to the team using some cap space to add a veteran free agent. But similar to most years, the Cowboys seem reluctant to add a WR.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Browns Lead A Surprising NFL Stat Due To Fan Support

FOX Sports: NFL’s tweet reveals that the Browns have the best attendance percentage at 99.2 percent for both home and away games. The New England Patriots are second at 98.5 percent while the Los Angeles Rams complete the top three at 98.1. Coming in fourth are the Miami Dolphins...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Camp: Maxx Crosby Unblockable Vs. Subpar Tackles

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to make waves at training camp in Henderson. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been receiving much praise this week. However, we should keep that in perspective. This is the time of year when Raiders fans are eating up all the content...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints' Taysom Hill has intriguing quote about position switch

Taysom Hill’s days as a hybrid quarterback appear to essentially be over, and he had an interesting reaction to that reality. Hill is transitioning to the tight end position full time in 2022 after several experimental years as a quarterback hybrid. By his own admission, Hill is not particularly pleased with that development, but will go along with it for the good of the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

