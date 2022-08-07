Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
WTVQ
Man who died in Hardin County trooper vehicle pursuit identified
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a fiery vehicle crash after a pursuit by a Kentucky State Police trooper in July has been identified as Douglas Mullins of Louisville. KSP identified the 42-year-old Wednesday. The incident occurred Monday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. after a trooper...
Coroner IDs man killed in Shively shooting, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in the Shively neighborhood early Wednesday morning. According to a department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported a shooting in the area. Once...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
WKYT 27
‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Georgetown crash identified; driver facing charges
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown Monday night. It happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. That’s not far from I-75. The coroner says the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Jacob “Jake”...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Ferguson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
Wave 3
Jennings County prosecutor release inmate cause of death, investigation findings
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The Jennings County prosecutor released the findings following an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate. Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, Ind., was found unconscious in her cell around 7:30 a.m. on May 26, two days after she was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was in her cell alone at the time.
wdrb.com
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
Wave 3
Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview. According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident. Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over...
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
953wiki.com
Jefferson County Man Todd ASH CHARGED WITH BURGLARY AND UNLAWFUL ENTRY
Jefferson County, Indiana (August 10, 2022) – Todd Ash was convicted in the Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022 of Burglary as a Level 4 felony and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Senior Judge Richard Striegel to ten years at the Indiana Department of Correction with one of those years suspended to probation on the burglary count and 30 days executed at the Jefferson county jail on the unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Those sentences are ordered to be served consecutively to one another.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
WKYT 27
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound I-75 in Fayette County is back open after a crash. According to the city, the interstate was shut down at exit 104. Police said five cars were involved, and said weather was to blame. Southbound traffic was diverted to Athens Boonesboro Rd. at one point.
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
WIBC.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
wdrb.com
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
