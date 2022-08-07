Jefferson County, Indiana (August 10, 2022) – Todd Ash was convicted in the Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday, August 4, 2022 of Burglary as a Level 4 felony and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Senior Judge Richard Striegel to ten years at the Indiana Department of Correction with one of those years suspended to probation on the burglary count and 30 days executed at the Jefferson county jail on the unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Those sentences are ordered to be served consecutively to one another.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO