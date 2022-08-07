Read full article on original website
Meta asked users to test its A.I. chatbot. Turns out it’s not sure that Biden won in 2020 and deals in Jewish stereotypes
BlenderBot 3 has been found to repeat election-denying claims since its launch to the public
digg.com
Microsoft Says 'Elden Ring,' 'GTA5' Xbox Cloud Listings Due To 'Bug'
Microsoft Says 'Elden Ring,' 'GTA5' Xbox Cloud Listings Due To 'Bug'

"We rolled out a fix and this is now updated."
digg.com
The Surveillance Fantasies Of The New Millennium Became Our Reality
The Surveillance Fantasies Of The New Millennium Became Our Reality

What effect will the ceaseless surveillance of public spaces have on future generations?
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’
There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
The US offered technical advice to Cuba after the communist state asked 'friendly countries' to help put out a huge oil depot fire
Cuba asked "friendly countries" for help after a lightning strike hit an oil facility in Matanzas. The fire left 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing.
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
digg.com
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?

As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption.
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the era of stagflation is here and central banks are setting a trap in trying to normalize policy
The global economy is headed into a stagflation era, top economist Nouriel Roubini said. "The world economy is undergoing a radical regime shift," he wrote Tuesday, declaring the end of the Great Moderation. Roubini warned central banks may find themselves in a "debt-trap" as they try to normalize monetary policies.
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has intensified the US and China’s chips showdown. Now the world’s chipmakers may be forced to pick a side
Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. This week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her...
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Xi Jinping's Government Publishes White Paper On Taiwan Issue: If China Can't Be Unified, 'All Will Suffer'
Amid tensions across the Taiwan strait, Xi Jinping's government on Wednesday published a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," claiming that the island nation has "belonged to China since ancient times." What Happened: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the...
