Brentford rallies for 2-2 draw at Leicester in EPL

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Josh Dasilva’s late strike salvaged a point for Brentford as the visitors came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their Premier League opener at Leicester on Sunday.

Dasilva curled home the equalizer with four minutes remaining for Brentford, which had been outplayed for most of the match.

Leicester had taken a well-deserved 2-0 lead after goals in each half from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 62nd minute.

Leicester dominated the first 45 minutes to such an extent that the lead could have been much bigger than 1-0 at the interval.

After Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo volleyed straight at Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 10th minute it was one-way traffic.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya had to parry a swerving effort from Wilfred Ndidi before James Maddison headed Youri Tielemans’ cross just wide. Maddison was the provider when the Foxes took the lead in the 33rd minute as Castagne rose highest to powerfully head home a corner.

Raya was beaten again three minutes before halftime but Tielemans’ 25-yard shot bounced off his right-hand post, and the Foxes doubled the lead just 30 seconds after the restart.

Jamie Vardy teed up Dewsbury-Hall 25 yards from goal and the homegrown midfielder rifled a low shot into the bottom corner.

A comeback looked unlikely but Toney handed the visitors a lifeline in the 62nd minute after a rare foray forward.

Toney controlled Rico Henry’s ball into the edge of the six-yard box and, after holding off Daniel Amartey’s challenge, he hooked the ball home.

Leicester responded through Wesley Fofana’s header from Maddison’s free kick, which hit the post before Raya pushed the rebound clear.

As the game entered the final quarter, Brentford continued to improve and went close to leveling when Toney escaped his marker at the far post and headed a deep cross inches wide.

But, out of nowhere in the closing stages, Dasilva slammed home a shot from the edge of the penalty area to equalize after cutting inside on to his left foot.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

