GRAND FORKS POLICE EDUCATION AND OUTREACH BUREAU RUN TOBACCO UNDER-AGE BUYERS COMPLIANCE CHECKS ON MULTIPLE TOBACCO SELLING BUSINESSES

Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Emanuel Israel Hermoso, 27, of Crookston, for Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Keegan Daniel Winson, 25, of Halstad, for 3rd-Degree Burglary.
CHEDA OFFICIALLY SELLS 1603 HOVEN LANE HOUSE, NOW ASKS FOR REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS TO INITIATE CONSTRUCTION OF A HOME ON EICKHOF BOULEVARD
The Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meetings on July 12 and 25. The board approved the minutes unanimously.
KNOX News Radio
Altru Hospital construction making progress
Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE FOR SALE OF HEMP DEPRIVED THC FOOD AND BEVERAGES
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council from their meeting on July 25, and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements in the amount of $409,609.98. It will also include approving the Ox Cart Dances located at the Downtown Square, and the Display of Fireworks. It will also include the approving an anonymous donation for the Night to Unite. The Consent Agenda will also include approving the partial payment estimate No 4 Final for 2021 Local Funded Street Improvements, and a Dance permit for a Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Event on Tuesday, August 30 and approving the dispensing of intoxicating liquor on premises at a community event on August 30 as well. It will also include the approval of the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority’s (CHEDA) agenda for their meetings on Tuesday, August 9, and Monday, August 22. The final items on the Consent Agenda will be to approve a resolution declaring the Public Works equipment and Police Department Impound Vehicles as Surplus Property, and to approve the Golden Link Dance permit for Wednesday, August 17.
CROOKSTON EARLY CHILDHOOD INITIATIVE THANKS COMMUNITY MEMBERS, BUSINESSES, AND SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS FOR THEIR DONATIONS OVER THE PAST YEAR
The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative would like to thank the following community members, businesses, and service organizations for their charitable donations over the past year:. Golden Leaves Club ($500 to $999) Crookston Eagle’s Club. KROX Radio. Branches Club ($250 to $499) LeBlanc Realty. American Crystal Sugar Company. Tim &...
Latest Search For Woman Missing Since 1996 Comes Up Empty in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A new search for the remains of a missing woman in Grand Forks comes up empty. Investigators received information that the body of Kristi Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of a house in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue North. Two...
DEADEADLINE FOR ORGANIZATIONS REQUESTING FUNDS FROM THE CITY OF CROOKSTON FOR 2023 IS AUGUST 31
The staff at the City of Crookston is currently working to prepare the budget for 2023. If your organization is requesting funds from the City for 2023, please provide the following information. Financial Statement for the year ending on December 31, 2021. Budget and YTD financials for 2022. Proposed Budget...
No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
GRAND FORKS WILL BEGIN WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT ON 13TH AVE. S. ON THURSDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin a water main replacement project on 13th Ave. S. from S. 9th St. to S. 10th St. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This work will result in a lane closure for this one block. 2-way traffic will still be allowed, but drivers will need...
RIVERVIEW MEMORY CARE TO HOLD NURSING ASSISTANT HIRING EVENT ON MONDAY
Are you working with a sense of purpose? If you are looking for a way to help others while being part of a fun team, look no further than RiverView Memory Care. By working as a nursing assistant, you can positively impact the lives of residents and make friends along the way.
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
UND getting e-scooters for student use on campus
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at the University of North Dakota will have a new option to get around campus in the fall. Pending final approval of a permit from the City of Grand Forks, some 75 to 100 dock-free, low-speed electric scooters made by Bird Rides, Inc. are likely to be deployed. More are expected in the coming weeks with the goal of about 140 scooters.
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AND TWO FOR CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) has filed for mayor. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No filings on Tuesday. WARD 4 – (Current seat held...
OX CART DAYS MOVES TO THE DOWNTOWN SQUARE FOR ALL OF ITS EVENTS ON THURSDAY
Crookston Ox Cart Days is back with the theme “Lots To Do In ’22!” and true to its name, there are many events to do throughout Crookston next week. For each day of this week leading up to the Ox Cart Days, we will have the events scheduled on each day of Ox Cart Days.
COMMUNITY LETTER FROM UMC CHANCELLOR MARY HOLZ-CLAUSE ON NIGHT TO UNITE
University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause wrote a letter to the community thanking them for their participation in the annual Night to Unite event last week and to inform the community about other upcoming events happening on the campus. The letter can be seen below- Greetings from the University...
Steven John Matzke – Notice of Passing
Steven John Matzke, 71, of Crookston, MN, died at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life service for Steve will be held at a date yet to be determined. Online messages of condolence may be sent to Marjorie and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
