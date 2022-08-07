ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GRAND FORKS POLICE EDUCATION AND OUTREACH BUREAU RUN TOBACCO UNDER-AGE BUYERS COMPLIANCE CHECKS ON MULTIPLE TOBACCO SELLING BUSINESSES

kroxam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 11, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Emanuel Israel Hermoso, 27, of Crookston, for Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Keegan Daniel Winson, 25, of Halstad, for 3rd-Degree Burglary.
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
KNOX News Radio

Altru Hospital construction making progress

Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE FOR SALE OF HEMP DEPRIVED THC FOOD AND BEVERAGES

The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council from their meeting on July 25, and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements in the amount of $409,609.98. It will also include approving the Ox Cart Dances located at the Downtown Square, and the Display of Fireworks. It will also include the approving an anonymous donation for the Night to Unite. The Consent Agenda will also include approving the partial payment estimate No 4 Final for 2021 Local Funded Street Improvements, and a Dance permit for a Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Event on Tuesday, August 30 and approving the dispensing of intoxicating liquor on premises at a community event on August 30 as well. It will also include the approval of the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority’s (CHEDA) agenda for their meetings on Tuesday, August 9, and Monday, August 22. The final items on the Consent Agenda will be to approve a resolution declaring the Public Works equipment and Police Department Impound Vehicles as Surplus Property, and to approve the Golden Link Dance permit for Wednesday, August 17.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Police#Forks#Synar#The Police Department#Gateway Drive
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON EARLY CHILDHOOD INITIATIVE THANKS COMMUNITY MEMBERS, BUSINESSES, AND SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS FOR THEIR DONATIONS OVER THE PAST YEAR

The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative would like to thank the following community members, businesses, and service organizations for their charitable donations over the past year:. Golden Leaves Club ($500 to $999) Crookston Eagle’s Club. KROX Radio. Branches Club ($250 to $499) LeBlanc Realty. American Crystal Sugar Company. Tim &...
CROOKSTON, MN
740thefan.com

No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KX News

Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims

FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UND getting e-scooters for student use on campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at the University of North Dakota will have a new option to get around campus in the fall. Pending final approval of a permit from the City of Grand Forks, some 75 to 100 dock-free, low-speed electric scooters made by Bird Rides, Inc. are likely to be deployed. More are expected in the coming weeks with the goal of about 140 scooters.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

COMMUNITY LETTER FROM UMC CHANCELLOR MARY HOLZ-CLAUSE ON NIGHT TO UNITE

University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause wrote a letter to the community thanking them for their participation in the annual Night to Unite event last week and to inform the community about other upcoming events happening on the campus. The letter can be seen below- Greetings from the University...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Steven John Matzke – Notice of Passing

Steven John Matzke, 71, of Crookston, MN, died at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life service for Steve will be held at a date yet to be determined. Online messages of condolence may be sent to Marjorie and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy