Seriously, yes disabled people should be able to vote. I if you want to have extra people at the voting places that can help the disabled color in the little circles, read the ballot to them as they go along. I don’t care what you do but you have to accommodate the disabled
why is it that the Republican leadership is trying so hard to take away people's right to vote?, the short answer is it's because they know that voters are not going with their suppression of voters rights!
One more thing and you want to be the head of the educational position! I’m gonna say no, if you have no more regards in that for disabled or special needs, again I’m gonna say no.
