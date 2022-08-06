The state is expected to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO