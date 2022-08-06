ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

VIDEO: Ryan Burns with Texas A&M Forest Service on Polk Co. plane crash

A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. Death Row inmate fights for new...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Businesses take steps to protect employees from summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - August through September is traditionally where we see the hottest days of the East Texas summer, and summer heat is a danger to anyone who works for any period of time in it. But there are advised policies businesses can practice to help their employees guard against heat dangers.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Coffee City has first council meeting in months

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon. No suspects can be identified at this time. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 12 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

1 killed, 1 injured in Morris Street shooting in Tyler

Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy