BGE has restored power to all customers impacted by Thursday's storms

BGE says that it has restored power to all of the customers affected by Thursday night's strong storms.

The Thursday storm knocked out power to more than 40,000 BGE customers in the Baltimore area. It downed trees and caused some property damage , especially in northeast Baltimore. A contractor working in White Marsh was struck by lightning . The storm also spawned a tornado that severely damaged Smith Island , near the Eastern Shore.

Many residents and businessowners - for example, along Harford Road in northeast Baltimore - were in the dark for about two days.

WMAR Sign at Emma's Tea Spot in northeast Baltimore on Saturday



Sunday morning, the utilities company said:

"We anticipate full restoration by the end of day today, weather depending.



BGE crews and more than 1,000 mutual assistance personnel are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Much of this work is extremely labor intensive and time consuming and are likely to restore service to smaller groups of customers at a time – in many cases only a single customer – once completed."

There were about 490 BGE customers still without power Sunday morning, with a large chunk near Perring Parkway in Northeast Baltimore.

