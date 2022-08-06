Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
MPD: Man injured after confronting burglar in home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a man was injured after confronting a burglar at his home Monday night. MPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Randall Ave. around 11:10 p.m. The victim was at home working in his living room when he heard the...
MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path. MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.
Baraboo police warn of catalytic converter thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department is warning residents about a rash of overnight catalytic converter thefts that swept through the area into Monday morning. According to the police department, the incidents happened mainly west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues, with many of them happening in the West Square Building parking lot. Investigators hope to glean information about the suspects from surveillance cameras for the lot.
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was injured Monday night after police said he fought off an attempted burglary. The man was reportedly in the living room of his home in the 500 block of South Randall Avenue when he heard someone enter the home at around 11:10 p.m. Police said he confronted the intruder and the two began to...
Woman dies after crash in Township of Emmet
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman died after a crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday evening, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto the STH 16, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning. A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when it was stolen, MPD’s report stated.
Madison police investigating Friday shooting that injured man
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 12:45 p.m. Multiple shell casings and two weapons were found at the scene, but no victims. About half an hour later, a...
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning was found two hours later near Tenney Park, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was taken while a driver made a delivery to an apartment building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue around 10 a.m. The driver left the vehicle running while he made the delivery and came back to find it gone.
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s...
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said...
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
