Colorado State

9NEWS

Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

50 things to do in Colorado this August weekend

COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado and Broncos football is back this second weekend of August. There are outdoor celebrations in Wheat Ridge, Hugo, Lamar, La Veta, Keenesburg, Strasburg, Durango, Buena Vista, Denver, Cripple Creek, Telluride, Vail, Craig and more. From festivals and fairs...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Ken Jeong, Joel McHale team for Colorado show

DENVER — Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will take the stage together in Denver next month. The "Community" co-stars will perform at Denver’s Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the performance will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools...
DENVER, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

25 dogs from Kentucky arrive in Denver following record floods

DENVER — The Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is taking in dogs from communities in Kentucky impacted by severe flooding. The Colorado shelter will receive 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society shelter Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky shelter is working to disperse its animals across the United States to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Postino opens newest Colorado location

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. Collin Hagen, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagen was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
9NEWS

Water World closes several rides after severe weather

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Colorado's largest water park is cleaning up Monday after heavy rains hit the park Sunday night. Water World said that because of the severe weather and rainfall, several of its attractions are closed on Monday. The park announced that Thunder Bay, Lost River of the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cost of new car ownership soars past $10K, AAA finds

DENVER — The annual cost to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is up more than 10% over last year, according to new analysis from AAA. AAA's Your Driving Costs report found that the average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle is $10,728, or $894 a month, in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Omicron boosters soon to arrive in Colorado, expert says

COLORADO, USA — The emergence of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants has prompted US regulators to pressure vaccine manufacturers to change their omicron booster shots. This fall, vaccine makers are expected to add protection against omicron's newer relatives following the request from US regulators in late June. “The new variants...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado ends sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products

DENVER — Colorado's sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers will end Wednesday. Colorado state law HB22-1055, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year, creates a state sales tax exemption for all sales, storage, use, and consumption of feminine hygiene, incontinence products, and diapers and period products.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Want a measure on the ballot in Colorado? Prepare to pay up.

DENVER — Every ballot initiative that could still make the Colorado ballot this year paid companies collecting signatures, an indication that the process designed to allow voters a direct say in lawmaking requires deep pockets to achieve. "It has just come to a place where you can't get on...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
