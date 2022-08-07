ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
Woman arrested after dog bites three-year-old girl in Havant

A woman has been arrested after a girl was bitten by a dog. Police officers were called to Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, on Monday after a three-year-old girl was injured by a Dobermann. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog, dangerously out...
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps

A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
Victor Hamilton: Third person charged with murder

A third person has been charged with the murder of man in Ballymena, County Antrim, last month. The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was found at the front of a house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel on Tuesday 26 July. A 41-year-old man is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates'...
Man charged with murder and attacks around Skye

A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-six and the attempted murders of three other people following a series of incidents around Skye. John MacKinnon, 47, died after a gun was fired at a property in Teangue, on Skye, on Wednesday morning. A 32-year-old woman had earlier...
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term

A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
Wife killer Nicolae Virtosu also battered sister-in-law to death

A convicted wife killer battered his sister-in-law to death with a hatchet, a court has heard. Nicolae Virtosu, 48, attacked Svetlana Mihalachi in Ilford, in east London, in April 2021 after "tensions escalated". She died five weeks later. The jury was told there was no dispute that Virtosu, who strangled...
Ramsgate: Car hits family, killing Israeli man and woman

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s have died in a suspected hit-and-run in which a child was also seriously injured. A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, all from the same family, on Wednesday. The Israeli government said the two who died were Israeli. Police...
Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack

A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case. Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017. McIntosh faced an automatic parole...
Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless

Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail. Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Ms Davies, who...
Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ex-teacher banned over indecent images of children

A former maths teacher has been banned from the profession after police discovered indecent images of children on his computer. Allan Sharp, 35, worked at schools in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire before he was arrested in 2019. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard he displayed “conduct of the most serious nature”,...
Arrests after Salisbury wheelchair assault

Police have arrested two young men in relation to an assault which left a wheelchair user with potentially life-changing injuries. The vulnerable man, in his 30s, and his friend were attacked in the centre of Salisbury in Wiltshire on 19 July. Wiltshire Police said the wheelchair user suffered serious leg...
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father

The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
