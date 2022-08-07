Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Thieves looking to trade stolen collectibles for a criminal record
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men illegally collected some Omaha collectibles and police are on the lookout for them. Surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two men breaking into the Tuva Sports Cards store near 72nd and Jones streets. It happened in the early morning hours of June 29.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three separate acts of vandalism were reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department officers responded to three separate reports of spray paint vandalisms to vehicles on Wednesday. LPD said the incidents happened in the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr Streets, and the 1400 block of N 63rd Street. According to authorities, the estimated...
News Channel Nebraska
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates alleged knife incident at Oak Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating an incident at Oak Lake on Tuesday. Officials said around 7:15 p.m., officers along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. According to the report, officials made contact with the 26-year-old male who reported jumping into...
News Channel Nebraska
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha county deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
Authorities investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
1011now.com
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer accused of domestic assault resigns; charge was dismissed
An Omaha police officer who had been charged in January with third-degree domestic assault has resigned from the department. Brittney Taylor, 34, resigned her position in late June, a spokesman for the department said. The misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed that month due to lack of cooperation from the alleged victim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
1011now.com
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
