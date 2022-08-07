Read full article on original website
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
CBS Evening News, August 10, 2022
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during questioning; Photographer captures emotional last moments between pets and owners.
DoJ moves for Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed – live
Merrick Garland says DoJ has filed motion to make warrant public – follow all the day’s politics news
Latest on FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in classified records probe
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, after approval by officials at the highest level of the Justice Department. It's all part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified material. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Lana Zak with the latest.
8/11: CBS News Mornings
Trump deposed in N.Y. civil probe into alleged business fraud; Trial begins over Kobe Bryant crash photos.
FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: CBS News Flash August 9, 2022
The FBI has executed a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. CBS News has learned it wasn’t connected to Jan. 6, but instead to missing White House records. The U.S. is sending another $5.5 billion in government and military aid to Ukraine. And what was "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John is now becoming a duet with Britney Spears, called "Hold Me Closer."
Inside the villages suffering Russia's retaliation as Ukraine counterstrikes with U.S. heavy weapons
Near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine — A massive series of explosions earlier this week at an airbase on Crimea sent shockwaves far beyond the Russian-occupied peninsula off Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast. New satellite images appear to show deep craters and scorched earth, and the Ukrainian government claims its forces destroyed at least nine Russian warplanes in a strike.
Commanders, medics and Ukrainian residents trapped on front lines
Charlie D'Agata is on the front lines near Mykolaiv, visiting deserted, shrapnel-torn villages, a few miles from Russian positions. They speak with a Ukrainian commander, two army medics and an elderly lady who showed D'Agata around her rocket-shredded home that has no electricity or water but that she refuses to leave.
Ukraine prepares to mount major southern counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops are preparing to launch a new counteroffensive in the south following a major attack on a base in Russian-controlled Crimea. Charlie D'Agata reports.
