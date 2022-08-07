ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FodorsTravel

13 Places Where You Can Take a 5-Day Trip for Under $500

From Louisiana to Thailand, your buck can take you further than you think. Are you dreaming of a desert getaway in the Lost City of Petra? Or a foodie-focused frolic through Vancouver? There’s good news for travelers looking to save: these 13 destinations can be experienced with only $500 in your pocket (not including the airfare) for five days. You don’t have to travel alone either. Priced for two travelers and packed full of free immersive travel experiences, budget-friendly tours, and incredible food—you’ll forget these are “budget-friendly” vacations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
purewow.com

The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
The Independent

The best honeymoon hotels in Bali

The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in the 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the “love” chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance. Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense...
Robb Report

The Original Orient Express Has Been Turned Into a Lavish Suites-Only Luxury Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a five-star hotel when you have the Orient Express? Some 140 years since the train’s first voyage—it debuted on October 2, 1883—Accor has announced it is opening a new luxury hotel inside the original locomotive. The “dream on wheels” will consist of 17 cars that used to be part of the Nostalgie-Istanbul Orient-Express (the train’s moniker changed according to route). Dating back to the 1920s and ’30s, the convoy has been meticulously restored and now includes 12 sleeping cars, one restaurant and one caboose. The French hospitality group tasked Paris-based architect Maxime D’Angeac...
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
lonelyplanet.com

The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend

Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lonelyplanet.com

Copenhagen is easy to get around – here’s how

Thanks to its compact size, Copenhagen is fairly simple and convenient to get around, and travelers have a multitude of options for exploring the city, from hopping on a bike or putting on comfortable walking shoes to jumping on the metro or a Harbor Bus boat. Leave the car behind...
travelnoire.com

Traveler Story: Travel And Culture With Doctor And World Traveler Road2Culturedom

My name is Jessica and I’m a British born Ghanaian from South London. I’m a doctor by day (and sometimes evenings!) and in my free time I enjoy Pilates workouts, socialising on rooftop terraces and travelling, of course. I’ve been running my travel blog, Road2culturedom, for the past 4 years, which started as a way to document my Central America travels, and since 2021, it has evolved to include London and UK experiences alongside my international travel.
Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
