6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
13 Places Where You Can Take a 5-Day Trip for Under $500
From Louisiana to Thailand, your buck can take you further than you think. Are you dreaming of a desert getaway in the Lost City of Petra? Or a foodie-focused frolic through Vancouver? There’s good news for travelers looking to save: these 13 destinations can be experienced with only $500 in your pocket (not including the airfare) for five days. You don’t have to travel alone either. Priced for two travelers and packed full of free immersive travel experiences, budget-friendly tours, and incredible food—you’ll forget these are “budget-friendly” vacations.
The Standard Just Opened Its Asia Flagship in Bangkok — With the City's Highest Rooftop Bar
The Standard is continuing to flip the formula on boutique hotels as it further expands around the globe. Today, the hospitality brand opened its Asia flagship in Thailand's capital, unveiling The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, to the public as of July 29. Located in one of downtown Bangkok's tallest and most...
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
Europe's most beautiful towns
15 of the most beautiful small towns in Europe, from Italy to Spain and France.
The best honeymoon hotels in Bali
The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in the 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the “love” chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance. Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense...
The Original Orient Express Has Been Turned Into a Lavish Suites-Only Luxury Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Who needs a five-star hotel when you have the Orient Express? Some 140 years since the train’s first voyage—it debuted on October 2, 1883—Accor has announced it is opening a new luxury hotel inside the original locomotive. The “dream on wheels” will consist of 17 cars that used to be part of the Nostalgie-Istanbul Orient-Express (the train’s moniker changed according to route). Dating back to the 1920s and ’30s, the convoy has been meticulously restored and now includes 12 sleeping cars, one restaurant and one caboose. The French hospitality group tasked Paris-based architect Maxime D’Angeac...
The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone
One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Panama City’s 5 best museums (and 6 best art galleries) offer a deeper understanding of the Central American destination
These 11 institutions in Panama City are a great way of delving into Panamanian culture © Autumn Sky Photography / Shutterstock. Panama City’s museums explore the country’s natural and social history – worthwhile primers if you intend to get a deeper understanding of the Central American destination.
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Family vacations are expensive. Here's how much you can expect to pay at popular destinations.
Getting away for a long weekend can be priceless, but it's not cheap. We did the math to see how much popular vacation destinations cost families.
Copenhagen is easy to get around – here’s how
Thanks to its compact size, Copenhagen is fairly simple and convenient to get around, and travelers have a multitude of options for exploring the city, from hopping on a bike or putting on comfortable walking shoes to jumping on the metro or a Harbor Bus boat. Leave the car behind...
Traveler Story: Travel And Culture With Doctor And World Traveler Road2Culturedom
My name is Jessica and I’m a British born Ghanaian from South London. I’m a doctor by day (and sometimes evenings!) and in my free time I enjoy Pilates workouts, socialising on rooftop terraces and travelling, of course. I’ve been running my travel blog, Road2culturedom, for the past 4 years, which started as a way to document my Central America travels, and since 2021, it has evolved to include London and UK experiences alongside my international travel.
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
TikToker’s Airbnb Was Supposed to Be a Beautiful Rainforest Villa, Ends up Being Ghost Town
When Airbnb was first launched in 2008, it introduced an exciting and unique premise: property owners were given the opportunity to monetize largely unused space that they owned for customers who were looking for a low-cost alternative to hotels in their travels. With the app, anyone with a free living space could be a hotel manager of sorts.
