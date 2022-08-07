ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in 35 states, according to a new study

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third

Alabama BellaMaxCooper

Alaska BellaWillowBlue

Arizona LunaBellaBear

ArkansasLunaCooperBella

CaliforniaLunaBellaCharlie

ColoradoLunaCharlieBella

ConnecticutLunaBellaTucker

DelawareLunaFinnBella

FloridaLunaBellaCooper

GeorgiaLunaBellaCharlie

HawaiiKonaBellaCharlie

IdahoLunaCooperDaisy

IllinoisBellaLunaCharlie

IndianaLunaCharlieDaisy

IowaBellaLunaCharlie

KansasCharlieLunaBella

KentuckyLunaCharlieBella

LouisianaLunaCharlieBella

MaineLunaBellaCooper

MarylandLunaCharlieBella

MassachusettsLunaBellaDaisy

MichiganBellaLunaLucy

MinnesotaLunaCharlieNova

MississippiSadieLucyCharlie

MissouriLunaBellaCooper

MontanaLucyBellaCharlie

NebraskaLunaCharlieDaisy

NevadaLunaBellaRocky

New HampshireCharlieCooperLola

New JerseyLunaBellaBailey

New MexicoBalleLunaBailey

New YorkLunaBellaBailey

North CarolinaLunaBellaCharlie

North DakotaBellaBaileyLuna

OhioLunaBellaCharlie

OklahomaLunaCharlieBella

OregonLunaCharlieBella

PennsylvaniaLunaBellaCooper

Rhode IslandMaxLunaBella

South CarolinaLunaCooperBella

South DakotaCharlieLunaLucy

LunaBellaBailey

TexasLunaBellaCharlie

UtahLunaCharlieKoda

VermontLunaCooperBuddy

VirginiaLunaBellaLucy

WashingtonLunaBellaCharlie

Washington, D.C.CharlieMaxWinnie

West VirginiaLunaBellaSadie

WisconsinLunaCharlieBella

WyomingDaisyLunaWillow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names in the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

