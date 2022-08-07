ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery

JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Whitehead’s love language is cooking

Shannon Whitehead says cooking is one of her favorite pastimes that takes her away from the hustle and bustle of work that she considers a love language. “I love the bonding aspect of cooking and being able to have fun with my family and savor the special moments with them and my friends,” said Whitehead, the new superintendent of the Philadelphia Public Schools. “I love having them over for different occasions, whether it’s a holiday or just celebrating life.”
PHILADELPHIA, MS
fox40jackson.com

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up sheet pan Jambalaya on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – How about some Jambalaya!. Julie Levanway taught Barbie Bassett and Wilson Stribling how to make her sheet pan chicken Jambalaya on What’s Cooking Wednesday. Wanna try it for yourself?. Here are the ingredients and recipe:. 1 red pepper, thinly sliced. 1 yellow pepper, thinly...
JACKSON, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Vicksburg, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
City
Vicksburg, MS
WAPT

Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Daily News’ featured pet

Today’s featured pets are a little more unusual than a cat or dog. They’re sugar gliders!. These fascinating little creatures are described as tiny, nocturnal, gliding possums and they belong to the marsupial infraclass. This means that they carry their babies in little pouches on their bellies until the babies are big enough to explore the world on their own. The family of Sugar Gliders that you’ll get to know now consists of a mother named Carole Baskin, a father Boosie and their two beautiful children, Elvis and Priscilla.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Crystal Springs, MS - Aaron, Adaiah Curry Killed in Crash on I-55

Crystal Springs, MS (August 9, 2022) - Two men were killed following a single-vehicle crash in the Crystal Springs area on Monday, August 8. The deadly accident was reported on Interstate 55 at around 9:25 p.m. Local reports revealed that 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling southbound in a 2021...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Harris named Mississippi Main Street Director of Grants and Special Projects

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announced that Lindsey Harris of Jackson, Miss. has been hired as the new Director of Grants and Special Projects for the statewide organization. In this role, Harris will provide leadership and coordination for the development, writing, administration, and management of grants and other funds...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and...
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
CANTON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Jackson Mayor, Health Department Clash Over Drinking Water Safety

JACKSON, Miss.—Capital-city residents could be dealing with rolling precautionary boil-water notices for up to another year, as the winterization process at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant continues. But Jackson’s mayor and an expert consultant from Cornerstone Engineering remain adamant that the water remains entirely safe to drink, even as the Mississippi State Department of Health disagrees.
JACKSON, MS

