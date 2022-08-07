Today’s featured pets are a little more unusual than a cat or dog. They’re sugar gliders!. These fascinating little creatures are described as tiny, nocturnal, gliding possums and they belong to the marsupial infraclass. This means that they carry their babies in little pouches on their bellies until the babies are big enough to explore the world on their own. The family of Sugar Gliders that you’ll get to know now consists of a mother named Carole Baskin, a father Boosie and their two beautiful children, Elvis and Priscilla.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO