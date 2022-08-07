Kirk Cousins has been the center of debate for a while among general football and Minnesota Vikings fans. Debates have been going on about whether or not he is a good quarterback, whether or not the Vikings can win with him and if they should even keep him. In this three-part article series I’m going to look at who the Vikings could realistically get at quarterback who is better than Cousins. In this article I’m going to look at and discuss Kirk Cousins’ career and where his statistics ranked overall in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO