WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79. So far, THP has not reported any injuries. THP says crews...
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBBJ
Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan
MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/22 – 08/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
