Scott Parker backs ‘throwback’ Kieffer Moore to succeed in Premier League

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker has backed “throwback” Kieffer Moore to cause regular headaches for Premier League defenders.

Towering Cherries striker Moore celebrated his top-flight debut by sealing Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa with a late header.

The 29-year-old Wales international, who was playing in the National League five years ago, impressed with his link-up play and was a constant menace for Villa centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos.

“I think you’ve seen a snapshot of exactly what Kieffer’s like,” said Parker. “He makes it uncomfortable for you.

“He can threaten you in behind because of his mobility, he can then come into feet and hold the ball up and make it stick and bring other players into play as well. He’s an all-round nine, really.

“He’s horrible to play against and I’m sure both centre-halves for Villa will come away knowing they were in a game.”

Asked if Moore’s attributes can be particularly helpful considering the lack of comparable players in the top division, Parker replied: “Yeah, maybe – I think that’s a good point.

“I think Kieffer is probably a little bit of a throwback in that sense.”

Moore, who played at Euro 2020 and will hope to be in his country’s squad for the World Cup later this year, nodded in Lloyd Kelly’s cross with 10 minutes remaining to add to Jefferson Lerma’s early opener.

Newly-promoted Bournemouth are scheduled to take on champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next three fixtures.

“It’s a big lift for us,” said Parker. “We’ve got three tough games coming up, which we know. But every game’s going to be tough in this division, there’s no hiding from that.

“I think the players need to understand the feeling of this game, not the three points, not the win.

“It’s more important in understanding what got us the win and how we performed and that needs to be given throughout the year.”