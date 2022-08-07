BRISTOL, CONN. – Throughout its memorable run this summer, the Middleboro Little League team has faced tough opponents in crucial circumstances. Titles at the district, sectional and state levels have all led up to the tilt set for Thursday evening (5:00 p.m. on ESPN), the biggest of Middleboro's season so far: a rematch against Bangor East in the New England Regionals championship game in Bristol, Connecticut.

