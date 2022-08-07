Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement
Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy
Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
Yardbarker
‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane
Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
Comments / 0