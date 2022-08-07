Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham Forest fans ready for Prem party to toast hero boss Steve Cooper with echoes of Brian Clough all around
NOTTINGHAM is at fever pitch as Forest fans await the return of Premier League football after an agonising 23-year wait. It is the longest period any club has had to wait to get back to the Prem and Forest fans are counting down the minutes until West Ham arrive at the City Ground on Sunday.
Man Utd’s share price jumps 12 per cent following news of Knighton’s takeover bid despite team’s dismal start to season
MANCHESTER UNITED's share price saw it's biggest daily rise in nine years as Michael Knighton announced a takeover bid. The cost jumped an whopping 12 per cent after former director Knighton announced plans for a "hostile" takeover of the club. The 70-year-old served on United's board between 1989 and 1992...
Yardbarker
‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane
Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
Comments / 0