Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch

News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.

There is a heat advisory in effect in both Monmouth County and Ocean County with a heat index of 100 to 102 degrees. However, people were still out at the beach and around the Jersey Shore.

“Yes, its actually pretty nice. We were driving by and you see all the kids running around,” says Alexander Moratayn and Samantha Castillo while enjoying the water park. “They’ve got their bathing suits on and we just came to hang out for a little bit. And it’s free you don’t have to deal with parking.”

Joanne Harvey was also out enjoying the water park.

“It’s nice. Not too hot,” says Harvey. “I’ve been in a lot hotter weather.”

The heat and humidity are expected to stay at least the first part of the week.