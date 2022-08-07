ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker.

“We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will not hesitate to pursue those who engage in this criminal behavior,” Carr said in a news release. “By working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to investigate and prosecute the individuals who perpetrate these coordinated acts of theft. We are committed to protecting Georgia’s businesses and consumers, and we believe this case sends a message that this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
WJBF

Four Georgia men sentenced to federal prison after drug trafficking arrest in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Four men have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, and he was sentenced to 135 months in […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
