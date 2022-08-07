Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker.

“We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will not hesitate to pursue those who engage in this criminal behavior,” Carr said in a news release. “By working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to investigate and prosecute the individuals who perpetrate these coordinated acts of theft. We are committed to protecting Georgia’s businesses and consumers, and we believe this case sends a message that this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated.”