ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Streamlined relief program 'win-win' for USDA, agriculture producers

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has processed more than 255,000 applications for its new Emergency Relief Program. USDA has made approximately $6.1 billion, to date, in payments to commodity and specialty crop producers to help offset eligible losses from qualifying 2020 and 2021 natural disasters.

By breaking down agency barriers, using existing data across USDA and pre-filled applications, USDA’s Farm Service Agency, in cooperation with the Risk Management Agency, has been able to expediently provide economic relief and save producers and staff more than a million hours of time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
260
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy