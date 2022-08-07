Streamlined relief program 'win-win' for USDA, agriculture producers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has processed more than 255,000 applications for its new Emergency Relief Program. USDA has made approximately $6.1 billion, to date, in payments to commodity and specialty crop producers to help offset eligible losses from qualifying 2020 and 2021 natural disasters.

By breaking down agency barriers, using existing data across USDA and pre-filled applications, USDA’s Farm Service Agency, in cooperation with the Risk Management Agency, has been able to expediently provide economic relief and save producers and staff more than a million hours of time.