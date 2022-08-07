Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
gladstonedispatch.com
Sunflower Field Festival Saturday
GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
WIBW
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Man sentenced to 3+ years for biting, throwing rock at Leavenworth police
A man who threw a rock and bit a Leavenworth police officer will spend three-and-half years in prison.
inkansascity.com
Owner of Kansas City’s Newest Antique and Vintage Shop Got Her Start at Age Nine
In 2004, 9-year-old Sara Garcera started ordering collectible Star Wars figurines on eBay, a move that would lead to her parents buying the largest antique and vintage shop in California, and to eventually opening her own store, Slater St. Antiques, in Merriam, Kansas. “My mom had a friend who had...
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Doniphan County Pet Rescue planning yard sale fundraiser
The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is planning a “For the Paws Yard Sale” at the Quonset hut on the new property at 887 Friendship Rd. just south of Bendena, Kansas on Aug. 13 and 14. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This...
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
Man accused of killing child in Shawnee fire bound for trial
A man charged with setting a house fire that killed his infant child was bound over for trial after a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County Court.
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas...
kcur.org
To keep students safe, Johnson County schools get new emergency buttons and door locks
The Shawnee Mission School District is adding an extra layer of security to its buildings this school year after recent mass shootings that heightened anxieties over school safety. At its meeting Monday, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education unanimously approved spending up to $250,000 to install hard wired, button-controlled door...
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
abc17news.com
Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
