California State

The Drive

Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again

The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
insideevs.com

California DMV Accuses Tesla Of False Advertising For Autopilot, FSD

According to the California DMV, Tesla has falsely advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features on its website. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the company itself have made a habit of touting the capability of these features to the point that some people may believe they are fully autonomous.
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list

After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
The Associated Press

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Fox News

Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be a 'damn fine machine'

Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year. The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the date pushed forward several times.
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Tesla Model Y, Not a Genesis GV60

Whether it’s due to the company’s head start in the electric car segment or not, Tesla has dominated the EV market for quite a while. As such, it’s no surprise the Tesla Model Y is one of the standout luxury EVs for the 2022 model year. But how does this seemingly family-friendly electric SUV compare against newer luxury entrants into the market? Here are the three reasons you may want to pick the 2022 Tesla Model Y, not a Genesis GV60.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag

According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
