California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again
The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
insideevs.com
California DMV Accuses Tesla Of False Advertising For Autopilot, FSD
According to the California DMV, Tesla has falsely advertised its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features on its website. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the company itself have made a habit of touting the capability of these features to the point that some people may believe they are fully autonomous.
California tech CEO and Tesla critic releases video showing the company's Full Self-Driving system crashing into a child-sized mannequin
Tesla has told drivers that the system does not replace a licensed driver and instructs them to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Fox News
Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be a 'damn fine machine'
Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year. The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the date pushed forward several times.
3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Tesla Model Y, Not a Genesis GV60
Whether it’s due to the company’s head start in the electric car segment or not, Tesla has dominated the EV market for quite a while. As such, it’s no surprise the Tesla Model Y is one of the standout luxury EVs for the 2022 model year. But how does this seemingly family-friendly electric SUV compare against newer luxury entrants into the market? Here are the three reasons you may want to pick the 2022 Tesla Model Y, not a Genesis GV60.
Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3?
The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are a couple of safe EVs. However, which Tesla EV is the safest and which one should you buy? The post Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag
According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
