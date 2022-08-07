ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police say they have detained the "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. Police Chief Harold Medina on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. The killings have sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities in New Mexico and beyond and fueled a race to find who was responsible.

