ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
City
Saint Albans, ME
State
Maine State
KVUE

Colorado ends sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products

DENVER — Colorado's sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers will end Wednesday. Colorado state law HB22-1055, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year, creates a state sales tax exemption for all sales, storage, use, and consumption of feminine hygiene, incontinence products, and diapers and period products.
COLORADO STATE
KVUE

Public Utility Commission swears in new commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas swore in Kathleen Jackson as its new commissioner on Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her to the position on Friday. Prior to her swearing in, Jackson worked as a Texas Water Development Board member beginning in 2014. Abbott also assigned Jackson to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group a year ago.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy